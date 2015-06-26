Jason Davidson: Huddersfield sign ex-West Brom defender

Jason Davidson helped Australia to the Asian Cup title in January 2015

Huddersfield Town have signed Australia international full-back Jason Davidson on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old was released by West Bromwich Albion last month, having made just five appearances for the Baggies after joining from Dutch side Heracles Almelo in August 2014.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "I'm hungry to come and show what I can do in England.

"I arrived yesterday and the manager won me over straight away with his philosophy," added Davidson.

"I'm still only 23 and I have a lot of experience having played at a World Cup and won an Asian Cup.

"My style of play is very attacking and creative and I love to get forward but I am a defender first."

