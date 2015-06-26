Bournemouth sign defender Tyrone Mings from Ipswich for £8m
Premier League newcomers Bournemouth have completed the signing of Ipswich full-back Tyrone Mings.
The 22-year-old, who joined Ipswich in 2012, has agreed a four-year deal with the Cherries and becomes the club's fifth summer signing.
Meanwhile, two Cherries players have departed for Portman Road.
Scottish winger Ryan Fraser, 21, has joined Ipswich on a season-long loan while Brett Pitman, 27, has moved on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said of Mings: "We are signing a player of huge potential.
"He fits the mould we are looking for - young, progressive, ambitious and wants to improve."