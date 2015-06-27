Forfar: 'Dale Hilson and Omar Kadar join Championship clubs'

Dale Hilson (left) scored 12 goals last season

Forwards Dale Hilson and Omar Kadar have joined Scottish Championship clubs Queen of the South and Alloa Athletic respectively, according to the their former club, Forfar Athletic.

The 22-year-old Hilson and 29-year-old Kadar both helped Forfar finish third in League One.

But they missed out on promotion after losing to Alloa in the play-off final.

Hilson scored 12 goals from 38 appearances lasts season, while Kadar contributed six goals from 43 games.

Kadar joined Forfar from non-league Spartans in 2012, while Hilson moved to Station Park permanently from Dundee United last summer after four loans spells with Dick Campbell's side.

Earlier this week, 21-year-old midfielder James Dale moved from Forfar to League One rivals Brechin City.