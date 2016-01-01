BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2015 highlights: Australia 0-1 Japan
Japan score late to reach semi-finals
- From the section Women's Football
Mana Iwabuchi scrambles in a late goal to give Japan a 1-0 win against Australia in the 2015 Women's World Cup quarter-final in Edmonton.
The holders were in control for most of the match but did not get a winner until the 87th minute when Iwabuchi pounced on a loose ball in the box to send her side through to the semi-finals.
Japan will play either England or hosts Canada in Wednesday's semi-final.
