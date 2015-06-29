Tom Kennedy: Rochdale full-back signs new two-year contract

Tom Kennedy played 23 times for Rochdale last season as they finished eighth in League One

Tom Kennedy has signed a new two-year deal with League One side Rochdale.

The 30-year-old returned for a third spell at Dale in August 2014, but was then loaned out to former club Bury and Championship side Blackpool.

Once that contract expired, the former Leicester, Peterborough and Barnsley defender agreed a deal until the end of last season.

Kennedy has made 181 appearances for Rochdale in his three stints since first joining the club in 2007.