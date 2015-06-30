Motherwell sign Louis Moult and Louis Laing

Louis Moult scored 23 goals for Wrexham in 2014-15 including one in their FA Trophy final defeat at Wembley

Motherwell have signed striker Louis Moult from Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old knocked in 23 goals in 37 starts for the Conference Premier side last season.

"It's a massive step in my career and it wasn't a move I could turn down," he said after agreeing a three-year deal.

The Steelmen have also recruited defender Louis Laing, 22, who made 13 appearances for them on loan from Nottingham Forest last season.

Laing has committed to a two-year contract.

A former England youth international, he began his career at Sunderland before joining Forest last summer.

"I didn't have a great start last season, getting sent off in the first game, but after that I hit the ground running and it was a really enjoyable experience. I'm delighted to be back," he told the club website.

Moult came through the ranks with local team Stoke City, making his first-team debut as a teenager.

Several loan moves followed before he switched to Northampton in 2012 and he caught the eye of Wrexham after a good year at Nuneaton.

"I'm here to score goals and hopefully I can do that," he said. "In two seasons I've scored 40 goals and I'm going to try and make that 60 in three, or even more if I can.

"I've had a look at the side and I know they can play some fantastic attacking football. With the two pacey wingers who like to link up with the front men. Hopefully that will suit me and I can hit the ground running."