Adam Chambers: Walsall captain signs new one-year contract

Adam Chambers was part of the Walsall side beaten 8-2 at Bristol City on the final day of last season

Walsall captain Adam Chambers is to remain at the Banks's Stadium for a fifth season after signing a new one-year contract with the Saddlers.

Chambers, 34, the Saddlers' longest-serving player, has now made 181 appearances for the League One club since being signed by Dean Smith from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2011.

"It was never in any doubt," said Smith. "Adam and I go back a long way.

"It took so long because holidays meant we kept missing each other."

Chambers' footballing dictionary Adam Chambers first played for Dean Smith during his five seasons at Leyton Orient, where the current Walsall boss was then the assistant manager. The former West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has now made 460 career appearances since making his debut for the Baggies in September 2000.

Smith added: "Adam has been a big influence here in recent years. He's the type of player and person who fits perfectly into the way we try to do things. He's fully committed to the cause and leads by example. He has a phenomenal work ethic, something the other lads can only learn from.

Walsall, who are still in negotiations with Chambers' twin brother James, now have seven of last season's squad signed up on new deals.

Top scorer Tom Bradshaw, fellow striker Amadou Bakayoko, defenders Paul Downing and James O'Connor, midfielder Liam Kinsella and goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, who is set to replace Wigan Athletic-bound Richard O'Donnell, have all put pen to paper.

But Smith, now the fourth longest-serving manager in English league football, is yet to enter the summer transfer market.