Scott Davies: Tranmere sign Fleetwood goalkeeper

Scott Davies
Scott Davies was promoted to the Football League with Fleetwood in 2011-12

Tranmere Rovers have signed Fleetwood goalkeeper Scott Davies on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old spent time on loan with League Two sides Morecambe and Accrington Stanley last season.

Boss Gary Brabin told the club website: "I'm delighted to bring Scott to the club. He's a good character and an excellent goalkeeper.

"He's hard-working and possesses a great attitude, plus he knows this league and the one above really well."

