Nyron Nosworthy: Dagenham sign former Sunderland defender

Nosworthy featured five times for Blackpool last season and spent time on loan at Portsmouth

Dagenham & Redbridge have made former Sunderland defender Nyron Nosworthy their first signing of the summer.

The 34-year-old centre-back, who was released by Blackpool at the end of last season, has agreed a one-year deal with the League Two club.

Boss Wayne Burnett said Nosworthy, who spent almost seven years on Wearside, would bring "a wealth of experience".

Meanwhile, defender Scott Doe has turned down a new contract with the east London club.

The 26-year-old joined the Daggers in 2009 and made 266 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

"Scott has decided it's time for him to move on," Burnett told the club website.

"We wanted to keep him but he wanted to try something new, which we are all disappointed about. We wish him well as he's been fantastic for this club."

Doe scored one goal in 41 appearances for Dagenham last season

Burnett is still waiting for midfielder Billy Bingham to decide whether to accept new terms offered by the club.

"I spoke to Billy at the beginning of May and we agreed he'd go away and think about it as he wasn't entirely sure what he wanted to do," he said.

"I got a call from his agent about 10 days ago saying that he was still unsure and he was going to speak to some clubs and I haven't heard anything since.

"I've tried to call him a couple of times but to no avail. For us, we've given him a very good deal, we'll have to wait and see."