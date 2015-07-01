Kieran Agard: Bristol City striker to miss start of season

Kieran Agard signed for Bristol City from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee in August 2014

Bristol City striker Kieran Agard will miss the start of the Championship season after undergoing knee surgery.

The 25-year-old suffered a torn meniscus while running and is set to be out for between six and eight weeks.

Agard scored 14 goals in 45 appearances last season as City won the League One title and Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

"The surgery was a success and he's on the road to recovery," head physiotherapist Steve Allen told the club's website.