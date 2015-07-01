Partick Thistle: David Amoo signs on after Carlisle United exit

Amoo spent two seasons with Carlisle United

Former Carlisle United winger David Amoo has joined Partick Thistle, who say they beat English League One clubs to the Englishman's signature.

The 24-year-old has agreed a 12-month contract after ending a two-year spell with League Two outfit Carlisle.

Amoo began his career with Liverpool, but his only first-team appearance came in a Europa League tie in Skopje.

He had loan spells with Milton Keynes Dons, Hull City and Bury before moving to Preston North End.

"Thistle beat off competition from English League One clubs to get the former Liverpool man's signature," said a statement on Thistle's website.

Amoo, who can also play up front, then had a short spell with Tranmere Rovers before heading for Carlisle.

He scored five goals in 28 appearances last season but was released at the end of the campaign.