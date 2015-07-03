Mawouna Amevor: Notts County sign Togo defender

From the section

Amevor scored two goals in 35 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles

League Two side Notts County have signed Togo defender Mawouna Amevor on a two-year deal.

Amevor, who can also play as a right-back, has signed on a free transfer following his release by Dutch first division side Go Ahead Eagles.

The 23-year-old has won three international caps for Togo, having made his debut in 2014.

The Dutch-born player started his career at Dutch Eredivisie side FC Dordrecht, making 71 appearances.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.