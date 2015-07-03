Women's Super League: Yeovil Town to play at Huish Park

Yeovil Town Ladies faced Leeds United at Huish Park in 2013, a Women's FA Cup tie that attracted more than 600 spectators

The home of Yeovil Town, Huish Park, will host Women's Super League action for the first time when the domestic season resumes after the World Cup.

Yeovil Town Ladies, who normally play at Sherborne Town nearly nine miles away, will host Millwall on 19 July.

Huish Park has previously hosted women's football, with an Women's FA Cup tie played at the ground in 2013.

"The players will be absolutely buzzing to be able to play at Huish Park," said manager Jamie Sherwood.

"We have had a terrific first half of the season, but our next run of games are crucial to us and they are huge matches and if we want to progress further, we will have to be at our best."

The Lady Glovers, who sit third in England's second-tier competition, hope the move to the 9,500 capacity ground will help attract more than 1,000 spectators. So far this season their best attendance is just over 500.

Yeovil Town Ladies chairman Steve Allinson said: "We are all looking forward to an opportunity to showcase the women's game, which has captured the imagination of so many through the recent performances of our England team in the Women's World Cup"