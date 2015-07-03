Conor Coady: Wolves sign Huddersfield Town midfielder

Conor Coady represented England at youth level up to Under-20

Wolves have signed Huddersfield Town midfielder Conor Coady for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £2m.

The 22-year-old former Liverpool trainee has signed a three-year deal.

Coady made 45 league appearances for the Terriers last season after joining from the Reds for a fee of about £375,000 in August 2014.

He is the second player to join Wolves this summer following the signing of Portsmouth midfielder Jed Wallace.

Wolves boss Kenny Jackett told the club website: "He had a very good season at Huddersfield last year - his first at this level - and he will complement the midfield players that we have.

"He is in the type of age group that will have the hunger to improve and try and build on what he did last year."

