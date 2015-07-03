Sierra Leone FA suspends technical director Sherington

Sierra Leone scarf

The Sierra Leone Football Association has suspended its technical director John Jebbor Sherington over a row he had with sports minister Paul Kamara.

A recording of the pair arguing during a phone conversation last October has recently been leaked and has caused a big stir in the country.

The two-minute discussion became heated and insulting words were used.

Sherington insulted the family of Kamara, who in turn abused the former Leone Stars coach.

The bad feeling relates to an incident during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last October when Kamara banned Sherington from entering the Freetown stadium after he led a rival technical team to Yaounde to take charge of Leone Stars for their two games against Cameroon.

SLFA spokesman Abu Bakarr Kamara told BBC Sport: "We decided to suspend Sherington to give a three-man committee set up by the SLFA the free hand to investigate the matter and he will remain suspended until the committee finishes its findings and come up with recommendations.

"Already Sherington has admitted in his report to the SLFA that the conversation (with Kamara) took place and he also gave names of people who were in possession of the recorded conversation.

"So the committee is not only going to look into the discussed in the leaked tape but will also investigate who leaked the audio and the motive behind it."

The SLFA last week issued a press statement denouncing the exchanges and completely disassociated itself from the behaviour of Sherington.

Sherington, who has publicly apologised for using insulting words, has refused to comment on his suspension.

The Sierra Leone parliament had summoned both Sherington and Kamara to investigate the issue but cancelled the meeting because the matter is also being looked into by the office of the President.

Sherington was the caretaker coach of Leone Stars for their opening fixture in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan in Khartoum last month.

The ex-Sierra Leone international has previously held the role on permanent basis.