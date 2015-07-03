Anthony Barry: Accrington Stanley return for midfielder

Barry has had spells at Yeovil, Chester, Wrexham and Fleetwood

Midfielder Anthony Barry has returned to Accrington Stanley for the third time on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old spent the majority of last season on loan with the Reds and has signed a permanent deal following his release by Forest Green Rovers.

Barry won the Conference title with Stanley in 2006 and has made 40 appearances for the club in total.

"I am made up to be back, it's been a long summer sorting everything out," he told the club website.

