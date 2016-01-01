BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2015 highlights: Germany 0-1 England (aet)

England third after win over Germany

A Fara Williams penalty in extra time secures England the bronze medal in the third-place play-off against Germany at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Edmonton.

After a tight and physical 90 minutes Lianne Sanderson was pulled down in the area by Germany's Tabea Kemme, with Williams converting to ensure the Lionesses finished third.

It represented their first win over Germany in 31 years, and secured the best World Cup finish by any England team since the men's side won the competition in 1966.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories