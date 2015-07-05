Cambridge United: Goalkeeper Sam Beasant signs one-year deal

Sam Beasant
Sam Beasant made his Football League debut for Stevenage against Hartlepool last August

Cambridge United have signed goalkeeper Sam Beasant on a one-year deal, following the expiry of his contract with Stevenage.

The 27-year-old, son of ex-Wimbledon, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and England keeper Dave Beasant, made nine appearances for Boro last season.

"When I saw the great prospects the club have, I was keen to take up the opportunity," Beasant said.

He is Cambridge's eighth signing since finishing 19th last season.

