A Carli Lloyd-inspired USA win their third Women's World Cup after a dominant display to beat Japan 5-2 in the 2015 final in Vancouver.

Captain Lloyd scored a brace in the opening five minutes with Lauren Holiday volleying in a third, before Lloyd completed her hat-trick with an incredible halfway line goal on 16 minutes.

Yuki Ogimi and a Julie Johnston own goal gave Japan a lifeline, but a Tobin Heath tap-in capped off a memorable victory.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

