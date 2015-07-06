BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2015 final highlights: USA 5-2 Japan

Brilliant USA win Women's World Cup

A Carli Lloyd-inspired USA win their third Women's World Cup after a dominant display to beat Japan 5-2 in the 2015 final in Vancouver.

Captain Lloyd scored a brace in the opening five minutes with Lauren Holiday volleying in a third, before Lloyd completed her hat-trick with an incredible halfway line goal on 16 minutes.

Yuki Ogimi and a Julie Johnston own goal gave Japan a lifeline, but a Tobin Heath tap-in capped off a memorable victory.

