Newport County: Matt Taylor signs from Cheltenham

Matt Taylor could follow Andy Sandell as Newport County captain

Newport County have signed defender Matt Taylor from Cheltenham.

The 33-year-old has previously had spells with Exeter, Charlton and Bradford.

He becomes manager Terry Butcher's ninth summer signing, with the former England skipper admitting the new man could become County's captain.

"I was looking at a strong centre half, someone that's a leader, someone that can give the boys some experience and pass that on as well," he said.

"With the average age of the team being quite low we needed experience in that area and we're delighted we've got him."

Butcher has also confirmed the club are in talks with another potential new signing as Newport continue to strengthen after the departure of 15 members of last season's squad.

"We're confident that we can get someone in pretty soon, because we're coming into games now," he added.

The Exiles begin their pre-season programme away to Undy Athletic on Tuesday.