Stephen McBride returns to Glenavon as first-team coach

Former Glenavon manager Stephen McBride is to return to the club as first team coach following the departure of Nigel Law, who left last month.

McBride has been working with the squad during their pre-season programme and joined them as they flew to Belarus for the second leg of their Europa League tie against Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

McBride spent 11 years as a player with the Lurgan Blues from 1985 to 1996.

He managed the club from the summer of 2008, but was sacked the next January.

During his playing spell at the club, McBride won four Northern Ireland caps and formed a lethal striking partnership, alongside Glenn Ferguson and Raymond McCoy.

"Stephen's vast experience in the game will be invaluable to the team and, like myself, his heart has always been with Glenavon," Hamilton told the Glenavon FC website.