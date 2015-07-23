Billy Sharp: Leeds United striker set for Sheffield United talks

Billy Sharp scored five goals in 35 appearances for Leeds United last season

Leeds striker Billy Sharp has returned from the club's pre-season tour and is set for transfer talks with Sheffield United, BBC Radio Leeds reports.

It would be be the 29-year-old's third spell at Bramall Lane.

He has previously worked under current Blades boss Nigel Adkins at Scunthorpe, Southampton and Reading.

Sharp started his career with Sheffield United before joining the Iron in 2005, only to return in 2007, and has made 66 appearances for the club.

