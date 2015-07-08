BBC Sport - Steven Gerrard: 'Hero' David Beckham helped LA Galaxy move

Steven Gerrard describes former England team-mate David Beckham as a "hero" and says he was a key factor in his move to Los Angeles Galaxy.

The former Liverpool midfielder says he had plenty of options to stay in Europe, but chose the United States as he did not want to face his former side.

Gerrard is adamant that he has not moved to Major League Soccer for a "holiday" or "one last pay cheque" and says he will prove any doubters wrong.

