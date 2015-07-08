Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Jon Ashton has had spells with Notts County, Oxford United and Rushden & Diamonds

Crawley Town have signed experienced defender Jon Ashton on a one-year deal.

Ashton, 32, who began his career at Leicester City and made seven Premier League appearances, was released by Stevenage at the end of last season after spending six years at Boro.

Crawley boss Mark Yates told the club website: external-link "Jon is a great fit for this club. He's experienced at League One and League Two level and he's a winner.

"This is a new challenge for him after a long and successful career."

Ashton added: "I know a couple of the lads - Jimmy Smith and Simon Walton - from my Stevenage days and that's helped me settle in.

"There are quite a few similarities with Stevenage and Crawley in terms of the size of the club but the manager is very ambitious and hopefully my experience of this level can help us push for promotion."