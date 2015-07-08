NFF say offer 'has been made' to Oliseh to take over as coach

Sunday Oliseh

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed an offer has been made to former captain Sunday Oliseh to become the new Super Eagles coach.

The 40-year-old former midfielder, who captained Nigeria and won 63 caps, is set to be appointed in the coming days.

The NFF have acted quickly to fill the vacancy following the sacking of Stephen Keshi on Saturday.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick met with Oliseh on Tuesday and announced they are close to finalising a deal.

"Sunday Oliseh has vast experience and immense knowledge of the game, and will certainly add value to what we are doing," he said following their meeting in London.

"He has bought into our vision and objectives towards the development of Nigeria football.

"He will command the respect of the players and we trust he has the temperament to work harmoniously with the Technical and Development Committee, the Technical Directorate and the Technical Study Group."

Pinnick remains optimistic that the NFF will confirm the appointment of the former Ajax and Juventus midfielder next week.

He added: "On our part at the NFF, we will give him all the support to succeed as we have been giving to all our coaches.

"Subject to the approval of the NFF Executive Committee, we will conclude negotiations by weekend and he will be unveiled next week."

Felix Anyansi-Agwu, chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee said they are very close to securing the deal.

"An offer has been made, and there is understanding, but we have to work out the final details of the agreement in a few days.

"Of course, the Executive Board has to give approval for his appointment based on the final terms to be agreed," Felix Anyansi-Agwu added.

Oliseh, who played in the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Belgium, was part of the Nigeria squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and Olympic gold two years later.

He also played at the World Cup in 1994 and 1998, helping the Super Eagles to the last-16 at both tournaments and in the latter he scored a memorable winner as Nigeria shocked Spain 3-2 in a group match.

A member of the "golden generation" of Nigerian football stars, alongside Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Finidi George,

Oliseh has been working as a pundit, sport consultant and Fifa Technical committee member.

Oliseh has little management experience, having coached only Belgian lower league side Vervietois between 2008 and 2009, but he does hold the Uefa Pro Licence.

He would take over from NFF technical director Shaibu Amodu and assistant coach Salisu Yusuf, who are are currently in charge on an interim basis.