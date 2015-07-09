Siobhan Chamberlain: Notts County sign Arsenal goalkeeper

Goalkeepers Carly Telford (l) and Siobhan Chamberlain show off their World Cup bronze medals

Notts County Ladies have signed England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain on loan as injury cover for Carly Telford.

Chamberlain, 31, moves to Notts from Arsenal until the end of the Women's Super League season.

Telford, the only England player not to feature at the World Cup, suffered a minor shoulder injury while in Canada.

"To be able to bring in a player of Siobhan's calibre at this stage of the season is a real boost," Lady Magpies manager Rick Passmoor said.

Chamberlain, who joined the Gunners from Bristol Academy in 2013, has played just one WSL game for the Londoners this season.

Her sole World Cup appearance was from the bench against Canada, helping England beat the hosts in the quarter-finals after Karen Bardsley left the field with an eye injury.