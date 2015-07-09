Calum Kitscha: Cheltenham Town sign England C goalkeeper

Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Calum Kitscha on a one-year deal.

England C international Kitscha will provide competition for Dillon Phillips, who signed on loan from Charlton Athletic on Monday.

Kitscha, 22, has previously played for Bishop's Stortford, Histon and Hayes and Yeading, where he spent last term.

Kitscha is manager Gary Johnson's 11th new signing of the summer and won Histon's player of the year award for the 2013-14 campaign.