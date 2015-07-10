Raheem Sterling: Steven Gerrard 'disappointed' with Liverpool man

Media playback is not supported on this device Gerrard tips Sterling to exit Liverpool

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is disappointed with Raheem Sterling and says the Reds forward is at the "different end of the scale" to "professional" Jordan Henderson.

Sterling has missed training through illness and does not want to go on the club's pre-season tour after a £40m bid from Manchester City was rejected.

Henderson has just been made captain.

"Jordan's been loyal to the club by signing a new deal and I wish him well," Gerrard, 35, told BBC Sport.

Gerrard, speaking in a wide-ranging interview, said he could not see Sterling remaining at Anfield.

After telling Liverpool he did not want to travel on their forthcoming trip to the Far East, the 20-year-old missed training on Wednesday and Thursday after phoning in sick. He returned to Melwood on Friday.

Raheem Sterling's Premier League statistics Season Matches Goals Assists Shots 2014-15 35 7 7 62 2013-14 33 9 5 33 2012-13 24 2 2 23

LA Galaxy midfielder Gerrard, who made 710 appearances for the Anfield club, said he was "very disappointed".

"I'm not happy with all that carry-on. He needs to go in and see the owners," added Gerrard, who is set to make his Galaxy debut in a friendly against Mexican side Club America on Saturday.

"You don't have to throw in illness, or refuse to go on tour. There are millions of Liverpool fans waiting to see Raheem pull on a Liverpool shirt.

"It looks very disappointing from where I'm sitting. The fans have shown him great support, they want him to stay and I believe that he should too."

But Gerrard admitted that "the only way I can see for him is out at the moment".

He said: "It's very difficult for me to sit here and support him and the team around him - what they're trying to do with his career at a young age.

"It'll be a terrible shame if he goes somewhere and doesn't kick on as a player."

While speculation continues about Sterling's future, midfielder Henderson signed a five-year contract in April and was confirmed as captain on Friday.

Gerrard said he expected the 25-year-old to have a "wonderful career" for Liverpool and England.

"Raheem and Jordan are at different ends of the scale," he added. "Jordan's so professional, he's a winner, a great lad.

"I don't think there's a more fitting player to take that armband off me. I see a lot of my game in Jordan's game and what I like about him is he's very humble."

On leaving Liverpool and life in LA

Gerrard left Liverpool after 17 years with his home-city club at the end of last season. During that time he won 10 trophies, including the Champions League in 2005.

"I love Liverpool. It's in my heart and always will be, but I had a choice between becoming a squad player or challenging myself," he said.

Gerrad is set to make his LA Galaxy debut in a friendly match on Saturday

"I want to enjoy my football and I also want to enjoy my life, be the father I wanted to be away from the game. This club ticked all the boxes for me.

"It's been a very different week to my normal comfort zone in Liverpool. Last night I took my three daughters to the fair on Santa Monica pier. Back in the UK that would be impossible.

"The majority of people here don't know who I am, which is really refreshing and nice. Although it's been a very hectic week with the media, I've really enjoyed being around Los Angeles and being myself.

"I'm 35 and have signed a contract for 18 months. I want to play for as long as I can because I love the game.

"I don't think playing here is as intense as the Premier League, or playing for Liverpool. The expectation is a bit different. They still want to win and it's very professional, but playing for Liverpool is very demanding, especially if you are a local boy."

On the Lionesses' World Cup success

England beat Germany after extra time to finish third at the Women's World Cup

Gerrard added that he was "very proud" of the England women's football team, who beat Germany to win the third-place play-off at the Women's World Cup in Canada.

He said: "Obviously the United States won the competition, so congratulations to them, but everyone in the country should be proud of our girls. It was a tremendous effort.

"They were very unlucky in the end, and they shouldn't be too hard on themselves. They should be proud. They did fantastically well."