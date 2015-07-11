Newcastle United: Georginio Wijnaldum seals £14.5m move

Georginio Wijnaldum
Georginio Wijnaldum was linked with a move to Newcastle's neighbours Sunderland before joining Steve McClaren's side

Newcastle United have signed PSV Eindhoven midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in a £14.5m deal.

Netherlands international Wijnaldum becomes the first arrival under head coach Steve McClaren.

The fee for the 24-year-old is the biggest single amount paid for a player during the eight-year reign of Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

Rotterdam-born Wijnaldum, who has been at PSV since 2011, has signed a five-year contract at St James' Park.

He has been capped 13 times by the Netherlands and scored his country's third goal in their 3-0 win over Brazil to finish third at the 2014 World Cup finals.

"I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player," Wijnaldum said.

"I felt the time was right for me to move and the club have shown they really want me.

"There are a few players here who are from Holland - I know them well and they will help me feel at home at Newcastle. I cannot wait to get started."

Wijnaldum is set to link up with McClaren's squad for the three-game tour of the United States, which kicks-off against Mexican side Club Atlas in Wisconsin on 14 July.

McClaren said: "The signing is a real statement for the club.

"It is a big transfer for a very good player and I am delighted to have Gini here. He is the right age and the right fit for Newcastle."

