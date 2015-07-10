Josh Simpson: Plymouth signing aims to put injuries behind him

Josh Simpson played 165 games for Crawley Town in four-and-a-half years

Josh Simpson says he hopes to put his injury problems behind him after joining Plymouth Argyle.

The 28-year-old signed for the Pilgrims last week after four and a half years at Crawley Town.

The midfielder played just nine games last season after suffering tendonitis in his hamstring, but says he is fit and ready to play for Argyle.

"I'm feeling good and have had a good pre-season, so I'm trying to build the foundations for this season," he said.

"I had an unfortunate season last year. I've never had anything like it, I've played a minimum of 40 games every year.

"It was really frustrating and it's made me really hungry to get back into it."

Simpson links up again with former Crawley coach Craig Brewster, who was appointed as Plymouth's assistant manager last month.

"Plymouth's a massive club and they were unfortunate last year not to get promoted," the former Cambridge United and Peterborough midfielder told BBC Radio Devon.

"I'm looking forward to trying to contribute as much as I can this year and hopefully get them promoted.

"I've played against the club a few times and it's got big ambitions to get promoted out of this league and go on from there, so it was an easy decision for me to come down.