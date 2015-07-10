Anthony Griffith: Midfielder leaves Carlisle United

Anthony Griffith made six appearances for Shrewsbury last season before joining Carlisle in January.

Midfielder Anthony Griffith has left League Two side Carlisle to pursue options with other clubs.

Griffith, 28, made 11 appearances for the Cumbrians after signing from Shrewsbury Town in January.

"He wasn't going to get the pitch time he would want going forward and that we all feel he would need," manager Keith Curle told the club's website.

"We agreed that he would be better to go and get the football game time that he deserves elsewhere."