Luke James: Bradford City sign Peterborough forward on loan
Bradford City have signed forward Luke James from Peterborough United on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old joined Peterborough from Hartlepool last September and made 34 appearances for Posh in 2014-15.
There is no call-back clause in the loan agreement deal, but James will not be allowed to play against his parent club during the season.
"I'm hoping I can use this loan spell to show people what I can do," he told the club website.
"That means getting a few goals and a few assists."
During his time with Hartlepool, James became the club's youngest ever goalscorer in January 2012 at the age of 17, and the following year was on target in a 5-0 win over Bradford in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.
