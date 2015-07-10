Luke James: Bradford City sign Peterborough forward on loan

Luke James played for Peterborough against Bradford in February, a game Posh won 2-0

Bradford City have signed forward Luke James from Peterborough United on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old joined Peterborough from Hartlepool last September and made 34 appearances for Posh in 2014-15.

There is no call-back clause in the loan agreement deal, but James will not be allowed to play against his parent club during the season.

"I'm hoping I can use this loan spell to show people what I can do," he told the club website.

"That means getting a few goals and a few assists."

During his time with Hartlepool, James became the club's youngest ever goalscorer in January 2012 at the age of 17, and the following year was on target in a 5-0 win over Bradford in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

