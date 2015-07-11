Matteo Darmian: Man Utd sign Torino and Italy defender

Darmian can play anywhere across the back line

Manchester United have signed Torino defender Matteo Darmian for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £12.7m.

The 25-year-old Italy international has signed a four-year deal at Old Trafford, with the club having the option of a further year.

"To work with Louis van Gaal, a manager that has achieved so much in football, is such an exciting prospect," he said.

Darmian made 146 appearances for Torino since making his debut in 2011 and has 13 full international caps.

He started all three of Italy's matches at last year's World Cup in Brazil.

"Matteo is a right-sided full-back with the versatility of also being able to play on the left," said United boss Van Gaal.

"He is a strong defender and has the ability to go forward in the attacking positions which is a fantastic attribute to have and much needed in the fast rhythm of the Premier League."

His signing follows confirmation that a deal has been agreed with Bayern Munich for midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger to move to Old Trafford.

Darmian is United's second summer signing following the arrival of £31m winger Memphis Depay.

There has still been no resolution to any potential transfer deal with Real Madrid involving Spain defender Sergio Ramos and United goalkeeper David De Gea.

United have also had a bid rejected for Southampton's France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Van Gaal's side leave for a pre-season tour of the United States on Monday.

