Raheem Sterling: Man City sign Liverpool winger in £49m deal
-
- From the section Man City
Manchester City have signed Liverpool and England forward Raheem Sterling for a fee that could reach £49m.
City will pay an initial £44m for the 20-year-old, making him the most expensive English player ever.
Sterling had asked to leave Anfield and was the subject of two bids from City in June, both of which were rejected.
City boss Manuel Pellegrini described Sterling, who has signed a five-year deal, as "one of the best attacking players in world football".
Sterling, who is only behind Gareth Bale on the list of most expensive British players, will wear the number seven shirt.
Pellegrini added: "He is a young player with outstanding ability, and I am sure the Manchester City fans will be very excited about seeing him in action for the team."
The England international had been under contract at Liverpool until 2017 but turned down a £100,000-a-week deal to extend his five-year stay at Anfield.
Sterling joined Liverpool from QPR in February 2010 for an initial fee of £600,000, and the Loftus Road club will receive 20% of his fee.
|Most expensive British players
|£85.3m- Gareth Bale (Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013)
|£49m- Raheem Sterling (Liverpool to Manchester City, 2015)
|£35m- Andy Carroll (Newcastle to Liverpool, 2011)
|£30m- Rio Ferdinand (Leeds to Manchester United, 2002)
|£27m- Luke Shaw (Southampton to Manchester United, 2015)
|£27m- Wayne Rooney (Everton to Manchester United, 2004)
|£26m- James Milner (Aston Villa to Manchester City, 2010)
Several former Liverpool players have criticised the player since he told manager Brendan Rodgers and chief executive Ian Ayre he wanted to leave the club this summer.
Former captain Steven Gerrard said he was "disappointed" in the England international.
A recent study ranked Sterling as the most valuable young player in Europe, ahead of Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos and Manchester United's recently acquired Dutch forward Memphis Depay.
|Raheem Sterling's Premier League statistics
|Season
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|Shots
|2014-15
|35
|7
|7
|62
|2013-14
|33
|9
|5
|33
|2012-13
|24
|2
|2
|23
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.