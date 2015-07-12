Morgan Schneiderlin: Southampton midfielder has Man Utd medical

Morgan Schneiderlin (right) has played over 250 games for Southampton since joining in 2008.

Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is having a medical ahead of a proposed move to Manchester United in a deal worth in excess of £25m.

The Saints have confirmed that an agreement is in place for the transfer.

Schneiderlin now looks set to join Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger on United's pre-season tour of the United States.

United have already signed PSV forward Memphis Depay and Torino defender Matteo Darmian this summer.

Southampton confirmed they had rejected a bid from United for the 25-year-old France international last week.

But, providing there are no unforeseen issues, Schneiderlin will now join Louis van Gaal, Schweinsteiger and their new team-mates on their flight to Seattle for the start of their US tour on Monday afternoon.

Last summer, Schneiderlin was a target for Tottenham and he missed the start of pre-season after telling the club he was "not mentally or physically ready" to play after a bid was rejected.

But he went on to make 30 appearances for the Saints last season as they finished in seventh place.

Schneiderlin join the Saints from Strasbourg in 2008 for £1.2m and has played for them in League One, the Championship and the Premier League.

