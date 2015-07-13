Dundee United sign defender Coll Donaldson

Coll Donaldson made one QPR appearance

Dundee United have signed defender Coll Donaldson on a three-year-deal.

The 20-year-old was released from his Queens Park Rangers contract last week, having moved to London from Livingston.

"He is skilful, physical and quick and will add to the competition amongst our defenders," United manager Jackie McNamara told the club website.

"We are extremely fortunate that he was available and it was important that we got him before others were aware."

Donaldson left Livingston to join QPR on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2014 for a £150,000 fee.

But he started only one game in his time at Loftus Road.

"Things have moved pretty quickly but it is great to sign the contract and I am now looking forward to playing in the tangerine jersey," said Donaldson.

"The manager's desire to sign me and his vision for taking the club forward convinced me this was the right place to enhance my development and improve as a player."

Scottish Premiership ins and outs summer 2015