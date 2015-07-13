Tom Pett: Stevenage winger signs deal until 2017

Tom Pett joined Stevenage after a two-and-a-half-year stint at Wealdstone

Stevenage winger Tom Pett has signed a new contract to keep him with the League Two club until 2017.

The 23-year-old former Potters Bar player joined Boro from Wealdstone last summer, and went on to score eight goals in 38 appearances.

That included a goal in the second leg of Stevenage's play-off semi-final against Southend, which the Shrimpers won 4-2 on aggregate.

"The club believe he has a bright future ahead of him," said a statement.

