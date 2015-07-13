Scott Dann: Crystal Palace defender signs five-year contract

Scott Dann scored two Premier League goals last season as Crystal Palace finished 10th

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann has signed a new five-year contract at the Premier League club.

The 28-year-old was voted player of the year at Selhurst Park last season after helping the club finish 10th.

Dann, who started his career at Walsall, joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2014 and made 34 league appearances in 2014-15.

"I'm over the moon to sign a new deal and I'm looking forward to my future here," Dann told the club's website.

"There was some interest from other clubs over the summer.

"I spoke to the chairman and the manager about their plans for the future and after hearing what they had to say, I knew I was at the right club."

Several Palace players have signed new deals over the summer including James McArthur, Brede Hangeland, Jason Puncheon and Damien Delaney.