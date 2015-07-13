Tottenham: Hugo Lloris suffers broken wrist

Hugo Lloris has made 122 appearances for Tottenham since joining in 2012

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has suffered a broken wrist and could miss the start of the Premier League season.

Spurs, who begin the 2015-16 campaign at Manchester United on 8 August, provided no details about how the 28-year-old sustained the injury.

Lloris, who arrived at White Hart Lane from Lyon in 2012, is the club's first-choice goalkeeper and made 35 Premier League appearances in 2014-15.

The France number one has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

"He will continue to work alongside the first team squad to build up his fitness in a bid to be ready for the start of the season," Tottenham said in a statement.

Lloris captained France at the 2014 World Cup, and played in all of their games in Brazil.

He signed a five-year extension to his contract last summer.

It leaves Tottenham with Michel Vorm as their only fit senior goalkeeper.