Mark Marshall: Winger signs for Bradford City from Port Vale

Mark Marshall has had spells at Swindon Town, Hereford United, Barnet and Coventry City

Winger Mark Marshall has joined Bradford City in a two-year deal after rejecting a new Port Vale contract.

The 28-year-old featured in all 46 of Vale's league games last season, netting seven goals in the process.

Marshall is City's fifth summer signing after bringing in Steven Davies, Josh Morris, Tony McMahon and Luke James.

Manager Phil Parkinson told the club website: "Mark is a great signing for us and we are delighted to have him on board."