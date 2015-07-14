Will Grigg: Wigan Athletic sign Brentford striker

Will Grigg has won seven caps for Northern Ireland, but has yet to score his first international goal

Wigan Athletic have signed Brentford striker Will Grigg for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at MK Dons where he scored 22 goals, including two against Manchester United in the League Cup.

The Northern Ireland international moved to the Bees from Walsall for a tribunal-set fee of £325,000 in 2013.

"He's a proven goalscorer at League One level and had a superb season last year," said Wigan boss Gary Caldwell.

"There were other clubs in the chase, including from the Championship, but he's chosen to come to Wigan and we are very happy about it."

Grigg is the eighth new arrival at the DW Stadium this summer following their relegation from the Championship last season.

