Robin van Persie: Fenerbahce striker not bitter at Man Utd exit

Robin van Persie insisted he has "no hard feelings" over his departure from Manchester United after completing his move to Fenerbahce on Tuesday.

The striker, 31, ended a three-year stay at Old Trafford to join the Turkish side for an undisclosed fee.

He said: "It's part of football, it's part of life. It was a situation where I could see it coming, if I'm really honest."

Van Persie added that he "got used to the idea" of leaving United.

He said: "I had a good moment with the players the day before I came to Istanbul so that was special. Then you see that everyone really appreciated my time there, that was important for me."

The Netherlands international, who praised the "very classy" way in which his transfer was handled by Manchester United chief executive officer Ed Woodward, was unveiled in front of about 10,000 Fenerbahce supporters inside the club's stadium.

He told them: "I promise you one thing - I will do everything in my power to help Fenerbahce win as many trophies to make you happy. Let's do it together.

Van Persie in numbers 1 x Premier League (2012-13, Man Utd) 2 x Premier League Golden Boot (2011-12 Arsenal, 2012-13 Man Utd) 1 x FA Cup (2005, Arsenal 1 x PFA Player of the Year (2011-12 Arsenal) 49 goals for Holland 132 goals for Arsenal 58 goals for Manchester United 2010 World Cup runner-up

"I am humbled to see so many great fans come to greet me. I can only imagine what kind of party it would be if we won the league. I hope I can share that with you."

After signing from Arsenal for £24m in 2012, Van Persie hit 58 goals in 105 appearances for United, scoring 26 as they won the Premier League title in 2012-13.

He said he is convinced he can continue to play at the top level for "many years".

Ex-United team-mate Nani joined Fenerbahce, runners-up in the Super Lig last season, for £4.25m earlier this month.

