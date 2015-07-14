Friendly: Bath City 2-0 Newport County

By Rob Phillips

BBC Wales football correspondent at Twerton Park

Regan Poole, Newport County
Newport County defender Regan Poole has attracted interest from several clubs including Manchester United and Fulham

Newport County fell to a 2-0 pre-season defeat at the hands of National League South side Bath City at Twerton Park.

Terry Butcher's side fell behind on the stroke of half-time as Andy Watkins cut in from the right to curl a low shot past goalkeeper Rhys Taylor.

Then just before the hour substitute Nick McCootie saw his deflected drive from outside the box wrong-foot Taylor.

Highly rated Regan Poole was composed for the League Two side and Lenell John Lewis missed a couple of chances.

But County could have few complaints about the defeat to their lower league opponents.

