Friendly: Bath City 2-0 Newport County

Newport County defender Regan Poole has attracted interest from several clubs including Manchester United and Fulham

Newport County fell to a 2-0 pre-season defeat at the hands of National League South side Bath City at Twerton Park.

Terry Butcher's side fell behind on the stroke of half-time as Andy Watkins cut in from the right to curl a low shot past goalkeeper Rhys Taylor.

Then just before the hour substitute Nick McCootie saw his deflected drive from outside the box wrong-foot Taylor.

Highly rated Regan Poole was composed for the League Two side and Lenell John Lewis missed a couple of chances.

But County could have few complaints about the defeat to their lower league opponents.