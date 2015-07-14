Falkirk: Bob McHugh wins deal after Motherwell exit

McHugh was on the bench mainly for Well

Former Motherwell striker Bob McHugh has signed for Falkirk after two braces in successive matches on trial.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year contact with the Scottish Championship club after being released by Motherwell at the end of last season.

McHugh came through the youth ranks at Well, but all but 14 of his 87 first-team appearances were as a substitute.

He had a loan spell with Queen of the South then finished the season with Airdrionians in League One.

McHugh, a former Scotland Under-19 international, scored four goals in five games for the Diamonds but was released by Motherwell this summer.

He continued his scoring touch in Ireland with Falkirk, scoring in a 4-0 win over Athlone Town and a 5-2 defeat of Drogheda United.

Scottish Championship ins and outs summer 2015