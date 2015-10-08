European Championship Qualifying - Group D
R. of Ireland1Germany0

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Germany

Republic of Ireland players celebrate scoring against Germany
Germany have one point from two games against the Republic of Ireland in this qualification campaign

The Republic of Ireland produced a stunning victory over world champions Germany to leave automatic qualification for Euro 2016 in their own hands.

Substitute Shane Long's sublime 70th-minute finish from a long kick by keeper Darren Randolph, on for injured Shay Given, secured a memorable win.

Joachim Low's side dominated possession in Dublin but could not find the net.

The Republic will qualify if they defeat Poland in Warsaw on Sunday.

They are already guaranteed at least a play-off place, with Scotland able to finish no higher than fourth.

Jerome Boateng headed over for the visitors before Ilkay Gundogan, Andre Schurrle and Thomas Muller wasted chances as the Republic recorded the most important win of Martin O'Neill's two-year reign.

What the Republic need to do

Home fans celebrated an astonishing victory wildly at the final whistle, yet O'Neill's men still have work to do if they are to join England and Northern Ireland at next summer's tournament in France.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill
The Republic of Ireland have taken four points off Germany in this qualifying campaign

With one round of games remaining on Sunday, Germany - who entertain Georgia - still top Group D with 19 points from nine games while Poland and the Republic are one point behind on 18.

It all points to a thrilling climax to the qualification campaign.

Victory in Warsaw will seal the Republic's third European Championship qualification, whereas a defeat will mean they would have to qualify through the play-offs.

Group D table

A draw would leave both Poland and the Republic on 19 points - and as to who would clinch second place (assuming Germany do not lose to Georgia), with head-to-head records the top tiebreaker, here's how it works:

  • A 0-0 draw in Warsaw means Poland go through as they will have scored more away goals in meetings between the two sides.
  • A 1-1 draw in Warsaw means the head-to-head records would be identical (as the sides drew 1-1 in Dublin), but Poland would go through as they have the better goal difference of the two sides.
  • A draw of 2-2 or higher would send the Republic of Ireland through as they will have scored more away goals in meetings between the two sides.

Where did this win come from?

Few predicted a Republic of Ireland victory before the game and it looked ominous for the hosts as Germany dominated possession from the start.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil had a goal disallowed as O'Neill's men lived dangerously and defended deeply.

Yet for all their dominance, the 2014 World Cup winners did not register a shot on target until after half-time.

The Republic's cause was not helped when Shay Given, one of six players aged 30 or over in O'Neill's line-up, went off with a twisted knee shortly before the interval.

Yet the longer the game remained goalless, the more confident the hosts became, with two substitutes combining for the winner.

Republic of Ireland v Germany
The Republic of Ireland are unbeaten in their last five Euro 2016 qualifiers

The Route One winner

The goal was as simple as they come.

A long kick forward by Randolph from his own area landed deep in Germany's half and Long allowed the ball to bounce once before the Southampton forward lashed past a hapless Manuel Neuer with an exquisite finish.

The Republic were forced to endure a tense finish as substitute Schurrle fired wastefully over the bar on the stretch before Muller blazed another chance wide.

The final whistle was greeted with an enormous roar inside the Aviva Stadium as the former European champions - who won Euro 96, having also triumphed in 1972 and 1980 as West Germany - fell to a rare defeat.

Man of the match - Shane Long

Shane Long
There were heroes everywhere in green shirts but Shane Long gets the award for his winner alone. It was a real moment of quality from the substitute and it could yet go a long way to booking his side a place at Euro 2016

What the managers said

Germany manager Joachim Low: "It was an unexpected and totally unnecessary defeat.

"We made our own life difficult. We have to be more ice-cold.

"Ultimately, we lacked the ultimate consequence and the last pass, and then we made a single mistake and it is a goal.

"Normally we score but there are the occasional matches where we make very little out of a lot of chances."

How the night unfolded
19:49 BST: Robert Lewandowski puts Poland ahead in Glasgow, before the Republic of Ireland had even kicked off against Germany. 1. Germany 20pts 2. Poland 20pts 3. Republic 16pts 4. Scotland 11pts
20:32 BST: Matt Ritchie equalises for Scotland with a stunning goal. 1. Germany 20pts 2. Poland 18pts 3. Republic 16pts 4. Scotland 12pts
21:03 BST: Steven Fletcher puts Scotland ahead for the first time with another brilliant goal as they close in on third place. 1. Germany 20pts 2. Poland 17pts 3. Republic 16pts 4. Scotland 14pts
21:19 BST: Shane Long stuns Germany with a goal to put Republic of Ireland ahead - and into the top two. 1. Germany 19pts 2. Republic 18pts 3. Poland 17pts 4. Scotland 14pts
21:35 BST: With the last kick of the game, Robert Lewandowski scrambles in a dramatic equaliser for Poland - eliminating Scotland. 1. Germany 19pts 2. Poland 18pts 3. Republic 18pts 4. Scotland 12pts

Line-ups

R. of Ireland

  • 16GivenSubstituted forRandolphat 44'minutes
  • 15Christie
  • 22Keogh
  • 4O'Shea
  • 17WardSubstituted forMeylerat 69'minutes
  • 8McCarthy
  • 21Hendrick
  • 19Brady
  • 11HoolahanBooked at 89mins
  • 18MurphySubstituted forLongat 65'minutes
  • 14Walters

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 2McShane
  • 3O'Kane
  • 5Pearce
  • 6McGoldrick
  • 7McGeady
  • 9Long
  • 10Keane
  • 12Meyler
  • 13Doyle
  • 20Gibson
  • 23Randolph

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 6GinterSubstituted forBellarabiat 77'minutes
  • 17Boateng
  • 5HummelsBooked at 86mins
  • 3Hector
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forVollandat 84'minutes
  • 18Kroos
  • 13Müller
  • 8Özil
  • 11Reus
  • 19GötzeSubstituted forSchürrleat 35'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mustafi
  • 4Rudy
  • 7Schweinsteiger
  • 9Schürrle
  • 12Leno
  • 14Can
  • 15Volland
  • 16Bellarabi
  • 20Kramer
  • 22ter Stegen
  • 23Kruse
Referee:
Carlos Velasco Carballo
Attendance:
50,604

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of IrelandAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Republic of Ireland 1, Germany 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 1, Germany 0.

Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jonas Hector.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jonas Hector.

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Jerome Boateng.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jerome Boateng.

Booking

Wes Hoolahan (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wes Hoolahan (Republic of Ireland).

Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Long (Republic of Ireland).

Booking

Mats Hummels (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).

Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Kevin Volland replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

Delay in match Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Darren Randolph.

Attempt saved. Jerome Boateng (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonas Hector.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Karim Bellarabi replaces Matthias Ginter.

Foul by Thomas Müller (Germany).

David Meyler (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.

Attempt missed. Wes Hoolahan (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Walters.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.

Goal!

Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Germany 0. Shane Long (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Darren Randolph.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. David Meyler replaces Stephen Ward because of an injury.

Delay in match Stephen Ward (Republic of Ireland) because of an injury.

Offside, Germany. Mesut Özil tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Shane Long replaces Daryl Murphy.

Attempt missed. Daryl Murphy (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Offside, Republic of Ireland. Wes Hoolahan tries a through ball, but Cyrus Christie is caught offside.

Offside, Germany. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but André Schürrle is caught offside.

Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 8th October 2015

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland86111531219
2Czech Rep86111610619
3Turkey8332119212
4Netherlands83141310310
5Latvia8044416-124
6Kazakhstan8026516-112

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales853092718
2Belgium85211731417
3Israel8413149513
4Bos-Herze83231210211
5Cyprus83051213-19
6Andorra8008330-270

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain87011831521
2Slovakia8611135819
3Ukraine8512123916
4Belarus8215714-77
5Luxembourg8116419-154
6North Macedonia8107616-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany96122281419
2Poland95313192218
3R. of Ireland95311851318
4Scotland93331612412
5Georgia9306914-59
6Gibraltar9009250-480

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England88002632324
2Switzerland8503168815
3Slovenia84041510512
4Estonia831446-210
5Lithuania8305614-89
6San Marino8017127-261

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland9621157820
2Romania945082617
3Hungary944185316
4Finland932489-111
5Faroe Islands9207614-86
6Greece9036311-83

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria87101631322
2Russia84221741314
3Sweden8332119212
4Montenegro832388011
5Liechtenstein8125221-195
6Moldova8026312-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy8530115618
2Norway8512108216
3Croatia84311651114
4Bulgaria822479-28
5Azerbaijan8134613-76
6Malta8026313-102

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal760194518
2Denmark833285312
3Albania732275211
4Serbia7214711-44
5Armenia7025511-62
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

