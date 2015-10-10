Match ends, Andorra 1, Belgium 4.
Andorra 1-4 Belgium
Belgium booked their place at Euro 2016 with a convincing 4-1 win in Andorra, which lifted them top of Group B.
Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan fired in from 25 yards before Manchester City's record signing Kevin de Bruyne curled a free-kick in off the post.
Andorra captain Ildefons Lima scored a penalty but Chelsea's Eden Hazard then scored from the spot.
Debutant Laurent Depoitre tapped in Dries Mertens' cross before Hazard had a poor second penalty saved.
Belgium will win the group if they beat Israel on Tuesday - while Wales will hope to leapfrog them when they host Andorra.
Wales also secured qualification from Group B despite their defeat in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Line-ups
Andorra
- 13Pol
- 3San Nicolás
- 6Lima Sola
- 20Llovera
- 21GarcíaBooked at 83mins
- 8VieiraSubstituted forPeppeat 86'minutes
- 23Rubio Gómez
- 5RebésBooked at 12mins
- 4SonejeeBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRodriguesat 62'minutes
- 17MoreiraSubstituted forRieraat 72'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 10Sanchez
Substitutes
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 7Pujol
- 9Riera
- 11Moreno
- 14Peppe
- 15Rodrigues
- 19Lorenzo
Belgium
- 1Mignolet
- 19MeunierSubstituted forCavandaat 81'minutes
- 2Alderweireld
- 5VertonghenBooked at 50mins
- 23J LukakuBooked at 28mins
- 6Witsel
- 14MertensSubstituted forChadliat 72'minutes
- 18Nainggolan
- 7De Bruyne
- 10E HazardSubstituted forBakkaliat 79'minutes
- 20DepoitreBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 3Lombaerts
- 4Boyata
- 8Fellaini
- 9Lukaku
- 11Bakkali
- 12Sels
- 13Gillet
- 15Denayer
- 16Kums
- 17Origi
- 21Cavanda
- 22Chadli
- Referee:
- Pawel Gil
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home14%
- Away86%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Andorra 1, Belgium 4.
Hand ball by Zakaria Bakkali (Belgium).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Marc Rebés.
Laurent Depoitre (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).
Attempt missed. Ildefonso Lima (Andorra) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Peppe with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Belgium).
Aaron Sanchez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Radja Nainggolan (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Peppe (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Carlos Peppe replaces Marcio Vieira.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marc García (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Radja Nainggolan (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc García (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Luis Pedro Cavanda replaces Thomas Meunier.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Zakaria Bakkali replaces Eden Hazard.
Penalty saved! Eden Hazard (Belgium) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Gabriel Riera (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Gabriel Riera (Andorra) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Moisés San Nicolás.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Belgium).
Aaron Sanchez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Gabriel Riera replaces Víctor Moreira.
Booking
Laurent Depoitre (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Laurent Depoitre (Belgium).
Ildefonso Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Nacer Chadli replaces Dries Mertens.
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).
Marc García (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 1, Belgium 4. Laurent Depoitre (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marc Rebés (Andorra) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc García with a cross.
Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Belgium).
Víctor Moreira (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Adrián Rodrigues replaces Oscar Sonejee.