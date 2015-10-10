Andorra 1-4 Belgium

From the section

Radja Nainggolan put Belgium ahead as they qualified for Euro 2016.

Belgium booked their place at Euro 2016 with a convincing 4-1 win in Andorra, which lifted them top of Group B.

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan fired in from 25 yards before Manchester City's record signing Kevin de Bruyne curled a free-kick in off the post.

Andorra captain Ildefons Lima scored a penalty but Chelsea's Eden Hazard then scored from the spot.

Debutant Laurent Depoitre tapped in Dries Mertens' cross before Hazard had a poor second penalty saved.

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard scored and missed a penalty before taking to the megaphone in celebration.

Belgium will win the group if they beat Israel on Tuesday - while Wales will hope to leapfrog them when they host Andorra.

Wales also secured qualification from Group B despite their defeat in Bosnia-Herzegovina.