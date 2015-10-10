European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Andorra1Belgium4

Andorra 1-4 Belgium

Radja Nainggolan
Radja Nainggolan put Belgium ahead as they qualified for Euro 2016.

Belgium booked their place at Euro 2016 with a convincing 4-1 win in Andorra, which lifted them top of Group B.

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan fired in from 25 yards before Manchester City's record signing Kevin de Bruyne curled a free-kick in off the post.

Andorra captain Ildefons Lima scored a penalty but Chelsea's Eden Hazard then scored from the spot.

Debutant Laurent Depoitre tapped in Dries Mertens' cross before Hazard had a poor second penalty saved.

Belgium
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard scored and missed a penalty before taking to the megaphone in celebration.

Belgium will win the group if they beat Israel on Tuesday - while Wales will hope to leapfrog them when they host Andorra.

Wales also secured qualification from Group B despite their defeat in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Line-ups

Andorra

  • 13Pol
  • 3San Nicolás
  • 6Lima Sola
  • 20Llovera
  • 21GarcíaBooked at 83mins
  • 8VieiraSubstituted forPeppeat 86'minutes
  • 23Rubio Gómez
  • 5RebésBooked at 12mins
  • 4SonejeeBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRodriguesat 62'minutes
  • 17MoreiraSubstituted forRieraat 72'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 10Sanchez

Substitutes

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 7Pujol
  • 9Riera
  • 11Moreno
  • 14Peppe
  • 15Rodrigues
  • 19Lorenzo

Belgium

  • 1Mignolet
  • 19MeunierSubstituted forCavandaat 81'minutes
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 5VertonghenBooked at 50mins
  • 23J LukakuBooked at 28mins
  • 6Witsel
  • 14MertensSubstituted forChadliat 72'minutes
  • 18Nainggolan
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forBakkaliat 79'minutes
  • 20DepoitreBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 3Lombaerts
  • 4Boyata
  • 8Fellaini
  • 9Lukaku
  • 11Bakkali
  • 12Sels
  • 13Gillet
  • 15Denayer
  • 16Kums
  • 17Origi
  • 21Cavanda
  • 22Chadli
Referee:
Pawel Gil

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home14%
Away86%
Shots
Home5
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Andorra 1, Belgium 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Andorra 1, Belgium 4.

Hand ball by Zakaria Bakkali (Belgium).

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Marc Rebés.

Laurent Depoitre (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).

Attempt missed. Ildefonso Lima (Andorra) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Peppe with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Belgium).

Aaron Sanchez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Radja Nainggolan (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Peppe (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Carlos Peppe replaces Marcio Vieira.

Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).

Max Llovera (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marc García (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Radja Nainggolan (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marc García (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Luis Pedro Cavanda replaces Thomas Meunier.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Zakaria Bakkali replaces Eden Hazard.

Penalty saved! Eden Hazard (Belgium) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Gabriel Riera (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Gabriel Riera (Andorra) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Moisés San Nicolás.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Belgium).

Aaron Sanchez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Gabriel Riera replaces Víctor Moreira.

Booking

Laurent Depoitre (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Laurent Depoitre (Belgium).

Ildefonso Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Nacer Chadli replaces Dries Mertens.

Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).

Marc García (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Andorra 1, Belgium 4. Laurent Depoitre (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.

Attempt missed. Marc Rebés (Andorra) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc García with a cross.

Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Belgium).

Víctor Moreira (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Adrián Rodrigues replaces Oscar Sonejee.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland96211751220
2Czech Rep96121612419
3Turkey9432139415
4Netherlands94141511413
5Latvia9054618-125
6Kazakhstan9027618-122

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium96212141720
2Wales953194518
3Bos-Herze94231410414
4Israel94141511413
5Cyprus94051414012
6Andorra9009434-300

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98012231924
2Slovakia9612136719
3Ukraine96121431119
4Belarus9315814-610
5Luxembourg9117423-194
6Macedonia9108618-123

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany96122281419
2Poland95313192218
3R. of Ireland95311851318
4Scotland93331612412
5Georgia9306914-59
6Gibraltar9009250-480

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England99002832527
2Switzerland96032381518
3Slovenia94141611513
4Estonia931548-410
5Lithuania9315715-810
6San Marino9018134-331

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland9621157820
2Romania945082617
3Hungary944185316
4Finland932489-111
5Faroe Islands9207614-86
6Greece9036311-83

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria98101951425
2Russia95221951417
3Sweden9432139415
4Montenegro93241011-111
5Liechtenstein9126223-215
6Moldova9027414-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy9630146821
2Norway9612128419
3Croatia95311951417
4Bulgaria9225712-58
5Azerbaijan9135716-96
6Malta9027315-122

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal760194518
2Denmark833285312
3Albania732275211
4Serbia7214711-44
5Armenia7025511-62
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

