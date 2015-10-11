Match ends, Gibraltar 0, Scotland 6.
Gibraltar 0-6 Scotland
Scotland ended their failed Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a comfortable win over the part-timers of Gibraltar.
Gordon Strachan's side were utterly dominant and rewarded the loyalty of a large travelling support with an emphatic if meaningless win.
A Chris Martin header and Shaun Maloney's curling shot had Scotland two up at half-time.
Steven Fletcher's second-half hat-trick and Steven Naismith's late finish gave the Tartan Army more to cheer.
Crumbs of comfort
The resounding nature of the victory does little to assuage the disappointment at failing to qualify for next year's tournament in France.
The fourth-place finish has already resulted in much soul-searching, not least by the manager who has yet to indicate whether he will still be in charge when qualifying for the 2018 World Cup commences in Malta next September.
The travelling supporters made their thoughts on the matter clear, with renditions of 'Only one Gordon Strachan'. Whether the manager is minded to give them the answer they desire should become clearer in the coming days.
Lessons learned
Whether Strachan learned anything over the course of these 90 minutes that would help him in future preparations - should he stay - is arguable.
The match resembled a training exercise, often a shooting practice, against a team that, for all their endeavour, still looks out of place on the international stage.
That said, Scotland played some nice football and, with a bit of fortune and care, might even have scored double their final tally. Maloney went close on three occasions before his goal, Fletcher hit a post, Matt Ritchie had a header cleared off the line and Johnny Russell was denied by Jamie Robba from close range.
An assured performance by Andy Robertson - surely the first-choice left back for the next campaign - was another positive element, as was a marauding display on the right by Alan Hutton, free of defensive concerns.
So too the endless willingness and quick-thinking of Maloney, though for him and one or two others in the team another attritional campaign may have limited appeal.
Man of the match - Steven Fletcher
Fletcher made a strong case for his continuing inclusion up front with his second hat-trick of the campaign against Gibraltar.
Buoyed by his stunning strike against Poland, the striker looked lively throughout and, though frustrated in front of goal in the first period, he headed in Hutton's cross early in the second half.
That was quickly followed by his second - a clever slotted effort in off a post.
But he saved the best till last - a curling shot reminiscent of Thursday's goal, which came off the underside of the bar before nestling in the net.
Line-ups
Gibraltar
- 13Robba
- 15Barnett
- 6Chipolina
- 5Casciaro
- 20Garcia
- 10Walker
- 14DuarteSubstituted forPerezat 57'minutes
- 17Bardon
- 3Chipolina
- 7CasciaroSubstituted forDuarteat 82'minutes
- 9CasciaroSubstituted forYomeat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Perez
- 2Bosio
- 4Clarke
- 8Perez
- 11Gosling
- 12Cabrera
- 16Rovegno
- 18Duarte
- 19Coombes
- 21Guilling
- 22Yome
- 23Neale
Scotland
- 1McGregor
- 2Hutton
- 5Greer
- 4Berra
- 3Robertson
- 8BrownSubstituted forFletcherat 63'minutes
- 7Dorrans
- 11RitchieSubstituted forRussellat 64'minutes
- 10MartinSubstituted forNaismithat 76'minutes
- 6Maloney
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 12Gordon
- 13Shinnie
- 14Whittaker
- 15Martin
- 16Fletcher
- 17Hanley
- 18Russell
- 19Naismith
- 21Marshall
- Referee:
- Aleksei Kulbakov
- Attendance:
- 12,401
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away14
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Scotland 6.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Scotland 6. Steven Naismith (Scotland) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Mikey Yome replaces Kyle Casciaro.
Offside, Scotland. Darren Fletcher tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Johnny Russell (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Naismith.
Hand ball by Shaun Maloney (Scotland).
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Scotland 5. Steven Fletcher (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Steven Naismith.
Attempt saved. Johnny Russell (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Shaun Maloney.
Alan Hutton (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar).
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. John Paul Duarte replaces Lee Casciaro.
Attempt missed. Steven Naismith (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Shaun Maloney.
Alan Hutton (Scotland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brian Perez (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. Steven Naismith replaces Chris Martin.
Attempt missed. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Casciaro.
Christophe Berra (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Foul by Christophe Berra (Scotland).
Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Jean Carlos Garcia.
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alan Hutton.
Attempt missed. Johnny Russell (Scotland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Attempt missed. Kyle Casciaro (Gibraltar) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Liam Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. Johnny Russell replaces Matt Ritchie.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. Darren Fletcher replaces Scott Brown.
Foul by Gordon Greer (Scotland).
Kyle Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Scotland) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Brian Perez replaces Daniel Duarte.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Scotland 4. Steven Fletcher (Scotland) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shaun Maloney.
Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Scotland) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Scott Brown (Scotland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Walker (Gibraltar).
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Scotland 3. Steven Fletcher (Scotland) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alan Hutton with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.