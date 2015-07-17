Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale in 'no rush' over trialist Will Hoskins

Will Hoskins has also previously played for Rotherham, Watford and Brighton

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says there is "no rush" to make a decision on the future of trialist Will Hoskins.

The former Bristol Rovers striker has been with the Devon club for more than a fortnight but is yet to feature in any of their pre-season games.

The 29-year-old was released by League Two rivals Oxford in May.

"Will was out for a while and this is a process where there's no rush on our part or his part. We'll take longer over him," Tisdale told BBC Sport.

"He's not in full training yet and no decision has been made. We both came into it knowing the facts."

Tisdale says he is likely to decide soon whether he will hold on to fellow trialist Alex Fisher, scorer in their most recent warm-up match against Weston-super-Mare.

The club have made four summer signings so far and the Exeter boss is non-committal about any further incomings.

"Who knows? Maybe someone will come in, but we've got enough players," added Tisdale.

"We're going forward, the wheels are turning and we're in a healthy place. We're open-minded, if you want to quantify it."