Sandro: QPR midfielder can reapply for work permit

Sandro has won 17 international caps for Brazil

QPR's Brazilian midfielder Sandro will be able to apply for a new work permit "once clearance has been given by the football authorities".

The R's were advised not to pick the 26-year-old at the end of last season because of an issue with his visa.

The club, now in the Championship, had their sponsorship licence suspended by the Home Office, but it has now been reinstated.

The licence lets clubs apply for visas for players from non-EU countries.

Sandro joined QPR from Tottenham last summer, for a reported fee of £10m.

He made 17 appearances for the west London club but missed the last three games of the season, as Rangers were relegated from the Premier League, following his visa issues.

Last month the Loftus Road side denied Sandro had been deported from the United Kingdom.

The Brazil international tweeted last week to say: "Can someone let me know about my situation please!!!!!".