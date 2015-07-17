Yaya Sanogo: Arsenal striker to join Ajax on season-long loan

Yaya Sanogo is a France Under-21 international

Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo is set to join Ajax on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old Frenchman spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, where he scored one goal in 11 appearances.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said: "He needs to play. He's ready and he has an opportunity to play in the Champions League, which is good experience."

Sanogo joined Arsenal from Auxerre in July 2013 and has scored once in 20 appearances for the Gunners.